Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 18:50 IST

'Ask Those Who Did Not Come', Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as Tejashwi Yadav Skips Key Meet in Patna

Nitish Kumar on Friday attended the high-tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Patna, while his deputy Tejashwi Yadav remained absent.

Kriti Dhingra
Nitish Kumar on Friday attended the high-tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Patna, while his deputy Tejashwi Yadav remained absent.
Nitish Kumar on Friday attended the high-tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Patna, while his deputy Tejashwi Yadav remained absent. | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid strong speculation around Bihar Chief Minister and Rashatriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Nitish Kumar planning to switch sides again, and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the Lok Sabha elections draw closer, the RJD supremo on Friday attended the high-tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in state capital Patna, while his deputy Tejashwi Yadav was nowhere to be seen. The ceremony was held on the occasion of the Republic Day today.

Responding to a question on the visible-absence of the Deputy CM amid speculations of a rift in the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar said, “Ask those who did not come [jo nahin aaye unse puchhiye]", before heading back to his official residence, news agency ANI reported. 

Advertisement

During the meeting, the seat next to that of Kumar was occupied by senior JDU leader and minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary who had reportedly removed the slip said to be bearing the name of Yadav, before occupying the chair.

Advertisement

Leader of the opposition in the assembly – BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha – sat next to Choudhary and he was seen exchanging pleasantries with Kumar, news agency PTI reported.

State Education Minister Alok Kumar Mehta, who is also a national general secretary of the RJD, was among the attendees. However, Yadav and many other party leaders, including Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, did not turn up for the meet at the Raj Bhavan.

Advertisement

Is Nitish Kumar Unhappy With the ‘Mahagathbandhan’?

Speculations are rife that Kumar was unhappy with the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Congress and the RJD with three Left parties supporting the government from outside. There are also rumours that he might be planning a return to the BJP-led NDA, though leaders of the saffron party have maintained that doors were “closed” for the JDU supremo.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, JDU leaders have also long-maintained that the party was “firmly with" the INDI alliance. However, Sinha reportedly told the media after the function, “I am here in my capacity as the leader of the opposition. I have no knowledge about the truth behind the speculations. The BJP is a party in which decisions are taken collectively, by the leadership. We will all abide by whatever decision is taken”.

Noteworthily, Sinha was also present during a meeting of Bihar BJP leaders that took place at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi late Thursday night.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Nitish KumarBihar Politics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Egypt appoints Hossam Hassan as coach and his twin brother as director

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. FIRST-TIME in HISTORY of CRICKET: Jasprit Bumrah achieves the impossible

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Congress In Rajya Sabha

    India News8 minutes ago

  5. U-19 star, Sachin Dhas created such havoc that his bat had to be checked

    Sports 8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement