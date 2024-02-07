Nitish Kumar on Friday attended the high-tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Patna, while his deputy Tejashwi Yadav remained absent. | Image: Facebook

Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid strong speculation around Bihar Chief Minister and Rashatriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Nitish Kumar planning to switch sides again, and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the Lok Sabha elections draw closer, the RJD supremo on Friday attended the high-tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in state capital Patna, while his deputy Tejashwi Yadav was nowhere to be seen. The ceremony was held on the occasion of the Republic Day today.

Responding to a question on the visible-absence of the Deputy CM amid speculations of a rift in the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar said, “Ask those who did not come [jo nahin aaye unse puchhiye]", before heading back to his official residence, news agency ANI reported.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the seat next to that of Kumar was occupied by senior JDU leader and minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary who had reportedly removed the slip said to be bearing the name of Yadav, before occupying the chair.

Advertisement

Leader of the opposition in the assembly – BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha – sat next to Choudhary and he was seen exchanging pleasantries with Kumar, news agency PTI reported.

State Education Minister Alok Kumar Mehta, who is also a national general secretary of the RJD, was among the attendees. However, Yadav and many other party leaders, including Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, did not turn up for the meet at the Raj Bhavan.

Advertisement

Is Nitish Kumar Unhappy With the ‘Mahagathbandhan’?

Speculations are rife that Kumar was unhappy with the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Congress and the RJD with three Left parties supporting the government from outside. There are also rumours that he might be planning a return to the BJP-led NDA, though leaders of the saffron party have maintained that doors were “closed” for the JDU supremo.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, JDU leaders have also long-maintained that the party was “firmly with" the INDI alliance. However, Sinha reportedly told the media after the function, “I am here in my capacity as the leader of the opposition. I have no knowledge about the truth behind the speculations. The BJP is a party in which decisions are taken collectively, by the leadership. We will all abide by whatever decision is taken”.

Noteworthily, Sinha was also present during a meeting of Bihar BJP leaders that took place at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi late Thursday night.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)