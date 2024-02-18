Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Sept 7 (PTI) Opposition BJP and Congress Tuesday accused the BJD dispensation in Odisha of imposing “Talibani” rule in some places to protect the interest of its leaders, a charge denied by the government.

The MLAs made this claim during a debate in the House for the admissibility of an adjournment motion on the prevailing law and order in the state.

Advertisement

Alleging that ‘Talibani rule” prevails in some places, Congress Legislature Party Leader Narasingha Mishra criticised the government for taking police action against 2,000 people of Kendrapara for agitating against a water supply project.

“The people who are opposing the government’s decision are being harassed, jailed and arrested by people. Is it not Talibani Rule?” Mishra asked.

Advertisement

Members of both the opposition parties also alleged that the government was shielding its Law Minister Pratap Jena, who has been named in the FIR in the Mahanga double murder case.

Though police had filed charge-sheet in the case pertaining to the murder of BJP leader Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibyasingh Baral in Mahanga area of Cuttack district which took place on January 2 this year, the minister’s name had been dropped, they alleged.

Advertisement

The MLAs cited that a local court has recently asked the police to probe the role of the minister in the case.

Pointing out that law and order has deteriorated in the state, BJP Chief Whip Mohan Majhi alleged that it is a “politically motivated crime” as the minister’s name figured in the FIR but the police dropped his name in the chargesheet.

Advertisement

“To ensure a free and fair probe, the minister should be removed,” Majhi demanded.

BJP legislators also highlighted the lackadaisical attitude of the police in the death case of Paralakhemundi assistant conservator of forest Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra and the Manavbad Sanghatan chief Manas Das case.

Advertisement

The CLP leader also pointed out that crime graph has been rising across the state.

“Atrocities against women and minor girls have increased substantially. If considered on the basis of population, Odisha will be number one in crime against women,” he alleged.

Advertisement

The Congress leader also said that the police are not able to meet the aspirations of the people as over 11,000 posts are lying vacant in the police department.

However, Minister of State for Home D S Mishra, rejected the allegations, saying law and order “is very much under control” in the state.

Advertisement

Mishra also said that the JMFC court has directed the police to probe the role of the law minister in the Mahanga double murder case and the law enforcers are doing it.

He said a charge sheet has been filed against 13 accused persons in the case and one of the accused was killed in a road accident.

Advertisement

The 'self-styled' godman Manas Das and his son Manoranjan have been arrested by the Begunia Police and forwarded to court.

“The case is now sub judice,” the minister said.

Advertisement

Lauding the role of the police during the COVID-19 crisis, he said 62 police personnel lost their lives in the line of duty during battle against coronavirus.

The state government is implementing an Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) to control crime and provide emergency services, whose Command Centre has been set up in Bhubaneswar.

Advertisement

The minister said no terrorist activities have been reported in the state in the fist eight months of this year and the Naxalite problem in the state has improved significantly.

Out of the 15 Naxal infested districts five districts— Angul, Boudh, Deogarh,Nayagarh and Sambalpur ---were removed from the SRE (security related expenditure) scheme of the Central government.

Advertisement

He claimed that due to timely action, three Maoists were killed, 25 arrested and 15 surrendered before the police this year.

Pointing out that sensitive crimes against women cases are being treated as Red Flag cases for proper monitoring, he said, 81 Red Flag cases have been reported in the first seven months of this year. PTI AAM MM MM