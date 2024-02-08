English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 21:25 IST

BJP Dismisses Sushil Kumar Shinde' 'Switch Offer' Claims, Welcome Support For PM Modi

Shinde reveals two BJP offers but stays loyal to Congress, citing emotional ties. BJP welcomes Modi support but denies knowledge of Shinde's offers.

Sandip Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 

Mumbai: In a recent political development, former Congress MP Milind Deora's shift to Shivsena has sparked speculation about other Congress leaders considering a move to the BJP. The rumor mill gained momentum when Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Girish Mahajan hinted at upcoming "political earthquakes" in the state.

Advertisement

Adding fuel to the speculation, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde disclosed that he and his daughter Praniti Shinde had received two offers from the BJP. 

Speaking at a Congress function in Akkalkot Taluka, Solapur, Shinde addressed the rumors, stating, "Some BJP leaders approached me and Praniti to join BJP. However, given our deep-rooted connection with the Congress, such a move is impossible. It's akin to marrying someone else after spending a lifetime with our political 'mother.'"

Advertisement

Shinde, 83, emphasized the sentimental ties to the Congress, expressing his reluctance to switch allegiances. He further remarked on his daughter, saying, "Praniti is committed to her political principles and will not succumb to the temptation of changing parties."

Responding to the reports, Bharatiya Janata Party Maharashtra Chief Chandrashekhar Bavankule denied any knowledge of such offers, stating, "I am not aware of any such offers; we haven't made any to him. However, if anyone wishes to support PM Modi by joining the BJP, we would welcome them."

Advertisement

Later in the day, when confronted by the media, Sushil Kumar Shinde chose not to disclose the identities of those making the offers, stating, "It's not something to be disclosed publicly about who approached us. Whoever it is, is a significant figure. Our stance is crystal clear – we are in Congress and will remain in Congress, unwavering in our commitment."

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 21:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  2. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun, Vivek Attend Indian Police Force Actor's Reception

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement