English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 20th, 2021 at 08:38 IST

BJP govt weakening all pillars of democracy: Cong

BJP govt weakening all pillars of democracy: Cong

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow, Sep 19 (PTI) The Congress party on Sunday accused the BJP government of trying to weaken all pillars of democracy and said the Godse ideology can be defeated only by that of Mahatma Gandhi’.

"The Congress has worked to strengthen all pillars of democracy but the Narendra Modi government is doing the opposite. Efforts to weaken democracy is the BJP’s ideology which can be defeated with the ideology of non-violence of Mahatma Gandhi," media convenor of UP Congress Lalan Kumar said, addressing a media event here.

Advertisement

Addressing the All-India Federation of PTI Employees' Unions here, he said, "The PTI has not only conserved the values of journalism but also enriched them.” “The aims and objectives with which the Press Trust of India was established are being discharged by it with full honesty today even in difficult times," he added. PTI SLM NAV RAX RAX

Advertisement

Published September 20th, 2021 at 08:38 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

5 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

9 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

9 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

9 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Sets Himself Ablaze Outside Israel Embassy in Washington DC

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Innocents Hunted Down, Criminals Walking Scot-Free: Fact-Finding Team

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Srinagar: People Light Candles on Eve of Shab-e-Barat, Watch Rare Sight

    India News2 hours ago

  4. PM Modi to Inaugurate Rs 41000Cr worth 2000 Indian Railway Projects

    India News2 hours ago

  5. Eega To Rangasthalam: Samantha's Best Films

    Web Stories2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo