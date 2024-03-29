×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2022 at 15:47 IST

BJP names candidate for Majuli bypoll in Assam

BJP names candidate for Majuli bypoll in Assam

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati, Feb 14 (PTI) The ruling BJP on Monday fielded Bhuban Gam, a leader of Mising community, as its candidate for bypoll to Assam's Majuli assembly constituency, which was vacated by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal last year.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, in a statement, announced that Gam, a greenhorn in electoral politics, would be the ruling party's nominee for the ST-reserved seat.

Advertisement

The opposition Congress, seeking to join hands with anti-BJP forces, had earlier stated that it would not nominate anyone, and gave the seat to Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), which is yet to name a candidate.

Byelections to Majuli is scheduled to be held on March 7. Votes will be counted three days later.

Advertisement

Sonowal had quit Assembly membership on September 28 last year, a day after getting elected to Rajya Sabha.

The former chief minister had won the Majuli seat for two consecutive terms -- in 2016 and 2021.

Advertisement

Currently, the BJP's strength in the 126-member Assembly stood at 62, while its allies AGP and UPPL have nine and seven MLAs respectively.

In the opposition camp, the Congress has 27 legislators, the AIUDF has 15 members, the BPF three and the CPI(M) one MLA. There is also an Independent MLA in the House. PTI TR RMS RMS

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2022 at 15:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Exam Results

BSEB matric topper list

2 minutes ago
Henry Cavill

Henry As James Bond?

9 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Tom Moody on Rishabh Pant

11 minutes ago
Wall Street

S&P 500 settles higher

13 minutes ago
Smart TV price increase 2024

Smart TV price rise

21 minutes ago
Superdry

Superdry CEO

22 minutes ago
iPad Pro

Apple's New iPad Pro

24 minutes ago
Man Rescues Owl Stuck In A Tree Branch

Man Saves Helpless Owl

26 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur

Lok Sabha Polls Live

27 minutes ago
Grok

Elon Musk's xAI

29 minutes ago
No Makeup Makeup Look With Only Skincare

No Makeup Skincare Look

30 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM, Gates on G20

36 minutes ago
Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag on struggles

38 minutes ago
Xiaomi EV

Xiaomi challenges Tesla

41 minutes ago
Semi Conductor Chips

US to unveil list

42 minutes ago
American Pie Actor Jason Biggs Reflects On His Past Struggles

Jason Biggs' Stuggles

an hour ago
Chennai recorded normal maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours

Tamil Nadu Weather

an hour ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates Talks tPM Modi

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment12 hours ago

  2. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  4. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'GO TELL BCCI, this is what we are gonna do': MS Dhoni to CSK manager

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo