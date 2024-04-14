×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 8th, 2022 at 13:03 IST

BJP names candidates for Maha Legislative Council polls; Pankaja Munde not in list

The BJP on Wednesday declared names of five candidates for the upcoming polls to 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, but former minister Pankaja Munde's name did not figure in the list.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pankaja Munde
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The BJP on Wednesday declared names of five candidates for the upcoming polls to 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, but former minister Pankaja Munde's name did not figure in the list.

Earlier, there were speculations that the party may nominate Pankaja Munde, the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, for the MLC polls, to be held on June 20.

As per a release issued by the BJP, it has chosen Pravin Yeshwant Darekar (currently leader of opposition in the Council), Ram Shankar Shinde (former minister), Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Girish Khapre (BJP's state wome's wing chief) and Prasad Minesh Lad as its candidates for the polls.

The retiring members include Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, state Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Diwakar Raote (both of the Shiv Sena), LoP Darekar, Prasad Lad, Maratha leader Vinayak Mete and former minister Sadabhau Khot.

Members of the state Legislative Assembly constitute the electoral college for these polls.

The BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member House. It has the strength to comfortably get four of its elected to the Upper House of the Legislature.

Image: PTI

Advertisement

Published June 8th, 2022 at 13:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan file photo

Ram Charan Honoured

a minute ago
PM Modi Jabalpur Road Show

LS Election 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

3 minutes ago
UFC 300 Poster

UFC 300 Live

4 minutes ago
Education News

MHT CET admit card

6 minutes ago
Delhi Weather

Delhi-NCR Weather

9 minutes ago
MEA on Iran-IsraelMEA on Iran-Israel

MEA on Iran-Israel

10 minutes ago
BJP Leaders

BJP Manifesto LIVE

12 minutes ago
Fact-check

Fact Check

20 minutes ago
How much will fighters earn at UFC 300?

UFC 300 Prize Money

24 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor file photo

Mr and Mrs Mahi Release

25 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan BO Collection

30 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

MI vs CSK: Dream11

41 minutes ago
Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first ever direct attack on Israeli territory

Israel-Iran Tension

43 minutes ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024 Standings

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG

an hour ago
Izzy approves that Diego Lopes TKO

Izzy APPROVES Lopes TKO

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World11 hours ago

  2. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News11 hours ago

  3. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News13 hours ago

  4. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 15 hours ago

  5. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo