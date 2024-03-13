Advertisement

Ludhiana, May 8 (PTI) BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh on Sunday said his party will play the role of a responsible opposition in Punjab and will not allow any compromises with the state's interests.

Santhosh presided over a meeting in which strategies for the upcoming municipal elections and the bypoll to the Sangrur parliamentary seat were discussed here.

"The BJP will play the responsible role of a mature opposition in the state, and no compromises will be allowed to happen where the interests of the state and the nation are concerned," he said.

Santhosh asked BJP leaders and workers to fan out in the state and make the public aware of the "false propaganda and hollow promises" made by the Aam Aadmi Party to "hoodwink" the people and win the assembly elections in the state.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said, "BJP is a party which works tirelessly for the nation, and its agenda is peace and prosperity for every citizen. The AAP should refrain from any mischief and focus on good governance." The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State Som Parkash and party leaders like Dushyant Gautam and Jeevan Gupta. PTI COR CHS VSD IJT