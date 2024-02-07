English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 11:32 IST

BJP Urges Mamata Banerjee to Declare Holiday on January 22

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Friday, January 19,  wrote a letter to CM Mamata Banerjee, urging her to declare holiday on January 22

Apoorva Shukla
BJP urges Mamata BAnerjee to declare holiday on Jan 22
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Image: PTI/ File
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: As the nation gears up for pran pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has requested West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to declare a public holiday on January 22. This comes after the central government along with states like Tripura, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha governments declared a half day on January 22. 

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Friday, January 19,  wrote a letter to CM Mamata Banerjee, urging her to declare holiday on January 22 so that people can participate in the celebrations marking the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

"I have requested our Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial (Mamata Banerjee) to kindly consider declaring 22nd January 2024 to be a school holiday, so that the youth of West Bengal gets to rejoice in the Ram Mandir consecration celebrations," Majumdar posted on X, sharing a copy of the letter he wrote to the chief minister.

In his letter, he said the chief minister has declared holidays on several special occasions in the past.

"So we think that on the occasion of the Ram Temple inauguration, the people of the state should also be allowed to participate in the festivities. We therefore request you to officially declare the day as a holiday," he said.

 

Several states declare half-day on Jan 22 

Central government offices, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half a day on January 22. Several states, including neighbouring Assam and Odisha, have also declared half-day holiday to mark the pran pratishtha ceremony.

Mamata Banerjee’s plans for January 22

Mamata Banerjee has declared that she will lead a 'rally for harmony' on January 22 from the Hazra Crossing in south Kolkata to Park Circus, where a public meeting will also be held. She will start the all-faith march after offering 'puja' at the centuries-old Kalighat temple, and visit places of worship of different religions during its course. 

 

 

