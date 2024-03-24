×

Updated September 8th, 2023 at 15:33 IST

Gurjant Singh takes responsibility for finishing skills and focuses on execution in the upcoming event

“I missed the previous edition of the Asian Games due to an injury, I had to follow the team from home, which was pretty difficult for me. But, I am honoured and excited to have gotten the chance this time to represent my country at the prestigious event,” he said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gurjant
Gurjant for India, (Image: Hockey India) | Image:self
Having missed out on playing the last edition in Jakarta, the Indian men’s hockey team’s dependable forward Gurjant Singh is ready to take more ownership and execute his skills to help the side during the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, starting September 23.

Speaking about his role at the Games, the forward said, “It will be about taking that ownership, and the focus will be on executing my finishing skills to the T. I have been part of the team for quite some time now, and I have grown and learned a lot as a player in the past couple of years.” India has been grouped with Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan in Pool A. They will open their campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24.

Having made his senior international debut in 2017, Gurjant missed out on the quadrennial extravaganza last time around.

“I missed the previous edition of the Asian Games due to an injury, I had to follow the team from home, which was pretty difficult for me. But, I am honoured and excited to have gotten the chance this time to represent my country at the prestigious event,” he said.

Gurjant, who has made 91 international appearances so far, said that the team will not take anything for granted.

“We know what is at stake; all the teams will be aiming for nothing short of winning the gold. It will certainly be tough, but we are up for the challenge, and will give our everything to win the gold and ultimately qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.”

Published September 8th, 2023 at 15:29 IST

