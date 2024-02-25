English
Updated September 10th, 2021 at 06:48 IST

BJP workers burn effigies of Jharkhand CM to protest against namaz room allotment in assembly

Press Trust Of India
Jamshedpur, Sep 9 (PTI) The Jharkhand unit of BJP on Thursday staged a demonstration here and set on fire effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren to protest against “lathicharge” on its workers taking part in a rally in Ranchi.

Led by Dharmendra Prasad, the East Singhbhum district president of BJP's OBC Morcha, over 100 party workers including women activists took part in the demonstration at the busy Sakchi roundabout. Prasad said senior party leaders of the state unit were “lathicharged by police” on Wednesday when they were on their way to the assembly to express displeasure over allotment of a room for offering namaz in the House.

Several party leaders suffered injuries, he claimed.

“Soren is hell bent to crush voices raised against him and indulge in the politics of appeasement instead of fulfilling the promises made by the government,” Prasad said.

The BJP is not scared of batons and would continue to fight for the interest of people, he asserted. PTI BS RBT RBT

Published September 10th, 2021 at 06:48 IST

