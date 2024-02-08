English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

BREAKING: Close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray arrested in BMC Khichdi COVID scam

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray in BMC Khichdi COVID scam case.

Moumita Mukherjee
Aaditya Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. | Image:PTI
Mumbai: In a significant development, Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, has been apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the distribution of 'khichdi' to migrants during the COVID-19 period.

The arrest follows the ED's investigation into alleged irregularities related to the BMC Khichdi distribution during the COVID pandemic. The BMC Khichdi COVID scam case has been under scrutiny for suspected financial mismanagement and corruption in the distribution of essential supplies during the pandemic. Suraj Chavan, who is known for his association with Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, has become a focal point in the ongoing probe.

Chavan was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) late evening after he was questioned at the agency's office in Mumbai. He is expected to be produced before a local here on Thursday.

 

 

 


 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

