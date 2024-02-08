English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

BREAKING: Eviction notice pasted at TMC leader Mahua Moitra's official bungalow in New Delhi

Union Ministry of Urban Development has now pasted an eviction notice at the official bungalow of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra.

Moumita Mukherjee
Mahua Moitra
Mahua Moitra | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has now pasted an eviction notice at the official bungalow of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra after her expulsion from the Parliament. Mahua Moitra on Thursday withdrew her plea in the Delhi High Court challenging an order cancelling her government accommodation and said that she will approach the Directorate of Estates on the issue.

Show cause notice issued to Mahua Moitra

The Directorate of Estates (DoE) has issued a notice to former TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for failing to vacate her government bungalow, as disclosed by a source in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Monday. Moitra, the Trinamool Congress leader was expelled from Lok Sabha on December 8 last year. He had been previously instructed to vacate the residence by January 7 after her allotment was canceled. Following her non-compliance, the DoE has now demanded Moitra's response within three days of receiving the notice.

"The show cause notice has been sent to Mahua Moitra, requiring her to furnish her response within three days regarding her continued occupation of the government accommodation," stated the source. In a recent development on January 4, the Delhi High Court directed Moitra to approach the DoE to seek permission for continued occupancy of her allocated government residence. Addressing her challenge against an official directive mandating her eviction by January 7, the court acknowledged the provision allowing residents to stay for up to six months under exceptional circumstances, upon payment of certain charges.

The court permitted Moitra to withdraw her plea, refraining from making specific observations on the case's merits. It emphasized that the Directorate of Estates should independently evaluate her situation and decide accordingly. Furthermore, the court highlighted legal requirements necessitating a formal notice before eviction, underscoring the government's obligation to proceed lawfully in any eviction process.

Moitra had faced expulsion from Lok Sabha on December 8, 2023, on charges of ‘unethical conduct’, involving alleged acceptance of gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani and sharing her Parliament website user ID and password with him.

Published January 8th, 2024 at 18:11 IST

