Updated January 31st, 2024 at 20:30 IST

Breaking: JMM to Meet Guv Shortly, Champai Soren Likely to be Next CM

Breaking: The JMM MLAs are to meet Jharkhand Governor shortly. JMM MLA Champai Soren likely to take charge as the next chief minister.

Digital Desk
Breaking: JMM to Meet Governor Shortly, Change of Guard Expected
Breaking: JMM to Meet Governor Shortly, Change of Guard Expected | Image:PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLAs are all set to meet State Governor CP Radhakrishnan shortly. The development comes amid the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in connection to the land and mining scam at the chief minister's residence in Ranchi. The ED officers have been questioning Soren since this morning today.

Meanwhile the JMM is all set to seek a change in the leadership with party MLA Champai Soren likely to stake claim for the chief ministership. The governor is scheduled to meet the JMM MLAs at 9 pm on Wednesday, amid speculations about Hemant Soren likely to be arrested by the ED.

JMM MLA Champai Soren reportedly will lead the JMM MLAs delegation to the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. 
 

This is a developing story…
 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 19:26 IST

