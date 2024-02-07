Advertisement

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLAs are all set to meet State Governor CP Radhakrishnan shortly. The development comes amid the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in connection to the land and mining scam at the chief minister's residence in Ranchi. The ED officers have been questioning Soren since this morning today.

Meanwhile the JMM is all set to seek a change in the leadership with party MLA Champai Soren likely to stake claim for the chief ministership. The governor is scheduled to meet the JMM MLAs at 9 pm on Wednesday, amid speculations about Hemant Soren likely to be arrested by the ED.

JMM MLA Champai Soren reportedly will lead the JMM MLAs delegation to the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.



This is a developing story…

