Updated January 31st, 2024 at 20:30 IST
Breaking: JMM to Meet Guv Shortly, Champai Soren Likely to be Next CM
Breaking: The JMM MLAs are to meet Jharkhand Governor shortly. JMM MLA Champai Soren likely to take charge as the next chief minister.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLAs are all set to meet State Governor CP Radhakrishnan shortly. The development comes amid the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in connection to the land and mining scam at the chief minister's residence in Ranchi. The ED officers have been questioning Soren since this morning today.
Meanwhile the JMM is all set to seek a change in the leadership with party MLA Champai Soren likely to stake claim for the chief ministership. The governor is scheduled to meet the JMM MLAs at 9 pm on Wednesday, amid speculations about Hemant Soren likely to be arrested by the ED.
Advertisement
JMM MLA Champai Soren reportedly will lead the JMM MLAs delegation to the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.
This is a developing story…
Advertisement
Published January 31st, 2024 at 19:26 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Boris Becker out as Holger Rune's coachSports 11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.