Updated February 1st, 2024 at 11:18 IST

BREAKING: SC to hear Hemant Soren's plea against his arrest in money laundering case on Friday

Digital Desk
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | Image:File
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for tomorrow to address a petition challenging the arrest of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren. The plea, filed before top court by Soren himself, alleged wrongful arrest in connection with a money laundering case. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Hemant Soren, told the Supreme Court that the JMM leader will withdraw his plea against arrest from Jharkhand HC.

The former Chief MInister of Jharkhand was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in an alleged land scam case. JMM party loyalist and state Transport Minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.

Hemant Soren shares video 

Hemant Soren, in a video message recorded just before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, said that the time has come to wage a war against a feudal system that oppresses poor people, Dalits and tribals. The JMM leader also claimed that his arrest was ‘planned’.

"I will not cow down...Ultimately truth will prevail," Soren siad. The video message was released on Thursday.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 11:07 IST

