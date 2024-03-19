×

Updated May 13th, 2022 at 18:54 IST

Bypoll for vacant RS seat from Odisha on June 13

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Bypoll to fill up a vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha will be held on June 13, the Election Commission said on Friday.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Biju Janata Dal's Subhash Chandra Singh on April 21. His term was to otherwise end on April 2, 2026.

The notification will be issued on May 26 and polling will be held on June 13. According to established practice, the counting of votes will take place an hour after the poling concludes at 4.00 pm.

The bypoll will help EC fill up vacancies in the electoral college which elects the President. The term of Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24 and polls could be held sometime in July. PTI NAB NAB TDS TDS

Published May 13th, 2022 at 18:54 IST

