CBI Summons Jai Anant Dehadrai in Cash for Query Case, Asks To Appear on Jan 25

Cash for Query Scam Case: The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai in the ongoing Cash for Query scam case on Thursday, January 23. The CBI has asked Jai Anant Dehadrai to depose before the the investigating agency on January 25 at 2pm at the Delhi office. CBI's summon has directed Jai Anant Dehadrai to depose before the agency in the preliminary inquiry against Mahua Moitra.

Former Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has been accused of accepting gifts and cash from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions in the Parliament. Following the inquiry by Parliament's Ethics Committee, Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha. Mahua Moitra has challenged her expulsion from the Lok Sabha in the Supreme Court.

The CBI has asked lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai to appear before it in connection with its probe in the Cash for Query scam case in a Lokpal-referred corruption complaint against her. The agency has asked Dehadrai to appear before the AC-3 unit of the agency at 2 PM on Thursday to record his version. The CBI has started a probe into the allegations of corruption against Moitra on a reference from the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

Jai Anant Dehadrai, who was once close to Moitra, had levelled serious corruption allegations against the former MP which were strongly refuted by her. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a complaint against Moitra over allegations that she had taken bribes to raise questions in Parliament.