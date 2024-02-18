English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 15th, 2021 at 07:02 IST

Centre responsible for rise in its debt and fall in GDP: Dhariwal

Centre responsible for rise in its debt and fall in GDP: Dhariwal

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Tuesday blamed the Centre and its "wrong policies" for the rise in its debt and fall in the country’s GDP.

Dhariwal made the allegation while replying to a debate on the Rajasthan Goods And Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Advertisement

Seeking passage of the Bill, the minister said the Centre has already enacted a law equivalent to the Bill being piloted in the state assembly which, according to the GST Council decision, is obliged to enact a law exactly similar to the Centre’s.

Accordingly, this amendment has been bill brought in the Bill, he said.

Advertisement

The bill was passed by voice vote.

The state assembly also passed the Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agriculture University, Bikaner (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Advertisement

Replying to the debate on the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Agriculture Minister Lal Chand Kataria said that there was no provision for removal of the vice-chancellor in the previous law if any unprecedented condition warrants it before the end of his tenure.

Therefore, the provision relating to the removal of the vice-chancellor is required to be included.

Advertisement

Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agriculture University, Bikaner (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was also passed by the House following the reply given by the agriculture minister. PTI AG RAX RAX

Advertisement

Published September 15th, 2021 at 07:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

an hour ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

4 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

4 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

4 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

4 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP gets battle ready as PM Modi sets roadmap for 2024 elections

    Shows36 minutes ago

  2. Shah Jahan's Key Aide In Police Custody | Will Kamal Nath Jump Ship?

    Showsan hour ago

  3. BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet: Robert, Deepika Lead The Celeb Roll Call

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. EU Lacks Funding to Produce Ammunition Supply for Ukraine: Borrell

    Worldan hour ago

  5. Sandeshkhali: SC to Hear Plea Seeking Probe into Violence on Feb 19

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo