Advertisement

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu delivered India's interim budget at Parliament House, arriving in a buggy for her joint address to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Accompanied by Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra, Murmu, during her inaugural interim budget speech, highlighted initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. She highlighted the overall growth India has witnessed in the last decade and how it persisted in being the fastest-growing economy.

Additionally, the President reported 1.4 crore GST filings, indicative of India's economic activity. Additionally, India's banking system was also lauded as one of the world's strongest. Addressing poverty, Murmu cited Niti Aayog and said 25 crore people have escaped poverty. Legislative changes, like Central University Law amendments and Ram Mandir construction, were also touched upon in the President's interim budget’s inaugural address. India's space achievements, including reaching the Moon's South Pole and hosting the G20 Summit, were also acknowledged.

Advertisement

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava's’ success was also part of the President's inaugural Address, with 2 lakh Amrit Vatikas and 2 crore trees planted. Additionally, she highlighted India's commitment to ease of doing business, Digital India's transformative impact, the UPI system's 18 lakh crore transactions, the measures taken to eliminate fake beneficiaries, and Ayushman Bharat health accounts that provided healthcare to millions.

Here are key highlights from President Murmu’s inaugural Interim Budget Speech:

The year 2023 was a historic year for India, when it grew the fastest among major economies despite the global crisis. India grew about 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters.

First Centre for traditional medicine being built in India.

The construction of Ram Temple was awaited for centuries. Today, it has become a reality.

'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' have become our strengths.

Abrogation of Article 370 from J&K is history now.

Tourism is a sector that provides employment opportunities to the youth. A record number of tourists are reaching the northeast region. There is excitement among people about the Andaman Islands and Lakshadweep....Around 13 lakh devotees have taken darshan at Ayodhya Dham after 'Pran Pratishtha'.

This Government believes that developed India will stand on four strong pillars – youth power, women power, farmers and the poor.

The trinity of Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) has helped curb corruption. My government has so far transferred Rs 34 lakh crore through DBT (direct benefit transfer). Thanks to Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile, about 10 crore fake beneficiaries have been weeded out from the system. This has helped prevent Rs 2.75 lakh crore from going into wrong hands.

India holds the position of being the world's second-largest producer of mobile phones. The transformative impact of Digital India has eased both lives and businesses.

The government has instilled new confidence in Indians working worldwide. Successfully evacuating Indians from conflict zones, the authorities have demonstrated their commitment to ensuring the safety of our citizens abroad.

We have a roadmap for the next 25 years. Developed India is not limited to economic development; the world believes that only India can strengthen the global supply chain. A strong network of MSMEs is being built.

India earned more than 100 medals at the Asian Games and built the Atal Tunnel

In the last 10 years, electricity and road connectivity reached for the first time in thousands of tribal villages. Lakhs of tribal families have started getting clean water through pipelines only now.

Under a special drive, my government is taking 4G internet connectivity to thousands of tribal-dominated villages...In tribal families, several generations have suffered from sickle cell anaemia. For the first time, a national mission has been started for this. Around 1.40 crore have had checkups under this, so far.

We've heard the motto 'Gareebi Hatao' since we were children. Today, for the first time in our lives, we see poverty alleviation on a huge scale.

My Government is working towards making India, a major space power of the world. This is a mode to make human life better. This is also an effort to increase India's share in the space economy. Important decisions have been taken for the expansion of India's space program. Several new space startups have been formed. The day is not far when India's Gaganyaan will go into the space.

India became first country to hoist its flag on south pole of moon.

Vibrant village program for border villages, Lakshadweep got under water optical fibre, Modern infrastructure on borders. Jammu and kashmir now has safe atmosphere and Naxalism greatly reduced.

Today, India responds strongly and takes initiatives for the humanity caught in crises. Wherever there is a crisis in the world today, India tries to respond promptly

My government has made continuous efforts to propagate the Indian traditions of Yoga, Pranayam and Ayurveda to the entire world.

India’s efforts to secure permanent membership of the African Union in the G-20 have also been appreciated.

In the last 10 years, another conventional way of thinking has been changed. Earlier, events related to diplomacy were confined to the corridors of Delhi. My government has ensured direct participation of the public in this also.

Wherever crisis occurred, we have evacuated every Indian safely through campaigns like Operation Ganga, Operation Kaveri, Vande Bharat.

Even in this era of global disputes and conflicts, my government has firmly placed India's interests before the world. The scope of India's foreign policy today has gone far beyond the constraints of the past.

