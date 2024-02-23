English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 21st, 2021 at 18:45 IST

Cong criticises Ker CM's 'silence' over numerous calls from jail by murder convict

Cong criticises Ker CM's 'silence' over numerous calls from jail by murder convict

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Kannur (Ker), Sep 21 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his "silence" over the allegedly numerous calls made by a notorious criminal, serving a life term for the murder of a rebel Marxist leader in 2012, from Viyur central jail, saying such convicts were being treated as "guests of the state." KPCC President K Sudhakaran told reporters that there was no point in raising the issue with the CM or the government as the administration was acting 'blind and deaf" in relation to this issue, which has been widely reported and discussed.

He was referring to the recent controversy over numerous phone calls being allegedly made by Kodi Suni, convicted and awarded life term for hacking to death Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) founder T P Chandrasekharan.

Advertisement

Sudhakaran, the Lok Sabha MP from Kannur, said such instances of prisoners making numerous calls from inside jails was happening with the active knowledge and support of the state and therefore, there was no point in complaining about it to the government.

Such complaints can only be made to someone who has some amount of "self respect" or "shame" He said if the Chief Minister has any shame, he should respond on the issue and inform the general public as to what he proposes to do.

Advertisement

However, the CM reacts or responds according to his wish and that is not an admirable quality, according to us, Sudhakaran said "Can there be discrimination among prisoners in jail? People will want to know that," the KPCC president added.

He alleged that whichever jail Suni is lodged in, he acts as the Superintendent there, decides the menu to be served to him and is provided all the comforts and facilities, including mobile phones, to make calls.

Advertisement

The opposition, on several occasions, has criticised the state government over the repeated paroles granted to the convicts in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case.

Chandrasekharan, a firebrand local leader who broke away from the CPI(M), was hacked to death in 2012 by political goons allegedly hired by the Marxist party.

Advertisement

As per the post-mortem report, Chandrasekharan, popularly known as TP among his admirers, had received 51 hack injuries on his body, making it one of the most brutal political murders in the history of Kerala.

His widow, K K Rema, is an RMP MLA in the state assembly.

Advertisement

She won the assembly polls this year from Vadakara constituency in Kozhikode district with the support of Congress-led UDF. PTI HMP TGB APR APR

Advertisement

Published September 21st, 2021 at 18:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

2 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

2 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

4 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

5 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

5 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

7 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

7 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

a day ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

a day ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Macau’s casino comeback underwhelms

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. Masked Robbers Allegedly Loot ‘Satta’ in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri | Video

    India News24 minutes ago

  3. Swiggy And IRCTC Team Up To Offer Pre-Ordered Food In Journey

    India News33 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | Protests Intensify in Sandeshkhali Amid Reports of Random Arrests

    India News36 minutes ago

  5. Happy Birthday Bhabhi 2: Animal Makers' Post For Triptii Dimri

    Entertainment37 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo