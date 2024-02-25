English
Updated September 16th, 2021 at 06:28 IST

Cong govt’s poll manifesto implementation panel a sham: AAP

Press Trust Of India
Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Wednesday dubbed the formation of a poll manifesto implementation panel by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh as a move to “mislead people”.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said when the state government has already claimed that it has fulfilled over 90 per cent of its 2017 poll promises, what is the reason for setting up this committee.

The Punjab CM had formed a six-member panel on the implementation of the 2017 poll manifesto.

While Punjab Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh heads this panel, MLAs Surinder Dawar, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Kushaldeep Dhillon and two others are its members.

The first meeting of this committee was held on Wednesday.

In a statement, AAP leader Harpal Cheema alleged that the Congress set up this panel only to “mislead” people by manipulating figures.

Cheema said AAP too will constitute a committee to review every point of the 129-page of 2017 poll manifesto of the Congress.

“The people will be made aware of the truth revealed in the review by going from door to door and street to street. The AAP will expose the Congress fraud of by going to the people,” he said.

The AAP leader asked the Congress government to tell how many homeless Dalits in Punjab have been given houses and plots of five marlas each.

He said the Congress government should tell how many unemployed people have been given jobs.

“The government should also tell how many youths are being given unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500. The Captain government should tell how many homeless families of backward classes are given free houses under the Chief Minister's Housing Scheme,” he questioned. PTI CHS VSD RAX RAX

Published September 16th, 2021 at 06:28 IST

