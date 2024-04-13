Advertisement

Belagavi (KTK), Jun 11 (PTI) While losing a seat to the Saffron party in the Rajya Sabha election has further strained the ties between the Congress and JD(S), who blame each other as the ruling party's 'B' team, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the fight between the two parties has made it clear that the BJP is the 'A' team.

Reacting to the blame game that has ensued between Congress and the JD(S) following the defeat of their candidates Mansoor Ali Khan and D Kupendra Reddy respectively, Bommai said he would neither comment nor intervene in the slugfest between the two parties. "We are not bothered as to who is our 'B' team. The opposition has accepted that we are the ‘A’ team," Bommai said.

Regarding JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's accusation that Congress wants to 'finish' the JD(S), Bommai told reporters here that he would not comment on it. He, however, said that nobody could 'finish' any political party, for the decision lies with the people who decide the fate of parties.

The BJP benefited from the tug of war between the two parties and won 3 out of 4 seats in the June 10 Rajya Sabha biennial elections. The Congress and the JD(S) would have won at least one more seat had they joined hands, which, however, did not happen resulting in an acrimonious fight between them. Asked about Kumaraswamy's remark that Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah has a soft corner for Bommai, the Chief Minister said Siddaramaiah has targeted him more if one analyses the language he has been using against him. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Kannada film actor-turned-politician Jaggesh and Lahar Singh Siroya are the 3 BJP candidates who won. Congress nominee Jairam Ramesh too emerged victorious.

On the biennial elections to 4 legislative council seats, 2 teachers constituencies and 2 graduate constituencies, the Chief Minister said the BJP has a good chance to win. "Though Congress is expressing confidence of scoring a big victory in the Legislative Council polls, the reality is BJP has a very good chance to triumph. There is complete unity in the BJP," Bommai said. Stating that the BJP was getting good response in the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies, he predicted a landslide victory for Arun Shahapur and Hanumanth Nirani. PTI GMS SS VGN VGN