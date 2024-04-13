×

Updated March 4th, 2022 at 21:36 IST

Cong leaders meet EC, seek free and fair election in Manipur

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Alleging that militant outfits are intimidating voters and influencing the ongoing assembly polls in Manipur, the Congress on Friday urged the Election Commission to maintain a level-playing field and ensure free and fair polling exercise.

A Congress delegation met the commission ahead of the second phase of polling on Saturday and also raised the issue of the BJP-led state government releasing funds to militant groups under the suspension of operation agreement, despite the model code of conduct being in force.

The party said that these issues have "far-reaching consequences" for the conduct of free and fair elections.

The delegation of All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior observer for Manipur Jairam Ramesh and party leader Salman Khurshid met the chief election commissioner and two election commissioners.

The Congress apprised them of "the BJP's 'goondagardi' tactics that have made a mockery of the phase-1 polls in Manipur. We urged them to intervene to ensure free and fair polls in phase two tomorrow," Ramesh said after the meeting.

"What kind of democracy is this? I feel in Manipur, for the BJP it is not Manipur but 'money-pur'," he said, citing the release on bail of the murder accused brother of a BJP MLA on the day the home minister went to the state.

The Congress raised the issue of release of funds -- Rs 15.70 crore on February 1 and Rs 92.65 lakh on March 1 -- to banned militant groups by the state government, according to a memorandum submitted by it.

It also flagged a statement issued by the president of the banned Kuki National Organisation asking electors to vote for the BJP and threatening them with dire consequences.

The Congress also alleged intimidation and threats from underground outfits to people attending its meetings, and poll-related violence and criminal intimidation witnessed by its leaders and workers during campaigning.

Ramesh said that despite their concern, six people accused of poll violence which led to a murder were released on bail in the first week of March in Heirok.

Assembly polls in Manipur are being held in two phases and the results will be announced on March 10. PTI SKC SKC ANB ANB

Published March 4th, 2022 at 21:36 IST

