Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Congress Hits Out at INDI ally Mamata Over Atrocities on Women in Sandeshkhali, Demands Probe

This comes at a time when a central team of the BJP constituted by JP Nadda was stopped by police on Friday from visiting West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

Digital Desk
Jairam Ramesh Mamata Banerjee
Jairam Ramesh hits back at Mamata Banerjee | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: The Congress, a key partner in the INDI alliance, has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the Sandeshkhali incident. The party has called for a thorough investigation into the matter, expressing strong condemnation of the reported atrocities against women.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Atrocities against women are condemnable, and we demand a probe into the Sandeshkhali incident. The state government should take this seriously as they are responsible for law and order situation in the state. The politicisation of this issue is not right."

Advertisement

This comes at a time when a central team of the BJP constituted by JP Nadda was stopped by police on Friday from visiting West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, which has been rocked by protests over alleged atrocities on villagers by TMC leaders. The police stopped the delegation at Rampur citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC unrest-hit Sandeshkhali.

Advertisement

After being stopped at Rampur village on the way to Sandeshkhali block, the six-member BJP central team began a sit-in protest. “The BJP central team was stopped by police from visiting unrest-hit Sandeshkhali. The police are citing prohibitory orders. We said only four of us would go, but we were not permitted,” Union Minister Annapurna Devi, who is the convenor of the team, told reporters.

Union Minister and member of the delegation visiting Sandeshkhali, Pratima Bhaowmick said, “Everything is going wrong in West Bengal...We are ashamed of the way women are treated here...Police are giving protection to the criminals and goons. We want to go to Sandeshkhali and meet the victims but the Police say that they have orders from the top to not allow us to go...”

The central team will later meet Governor C V Ananda Bose in Kolkata.

Advertisement

What did CM Mamata Banerjee say?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised blamed BJP for stoking unrest in North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali. She said that her administration has taken necessary measures to restore peace in the area. She accused the BJP and RSS of importing individuals from outside to disrupt the tranquility of the area.

Advertisement

Addressing the assembly, Banerjee informed the arrest of 17 individuals in Sandeshkhali and vowed that no wrongdoer would escape justice.

Asserting her commitment to justice, Banerjee said, "We are looking into the situation; no one involved in any wrongdoing will be spared. I have sent the state women's commission there and formed a police team." "I have never permitted and will never permit any form of injustice to prevail," she added.

Advertisement

Banerjee accused the BJP of orchestrating violence in a calculated manner, targeting TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters. "It has come to light how BJP workers have been brought and violence was instigated in a planned manner. The primary target was Sheikh and ED entered the area targeting him," CM Mamata said.

(With PTI/ANI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

13 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

14 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

14 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

14 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

14 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

14 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

14 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

15 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

15 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

16 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

17 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahindra & Mahindra inks supply agreement with Volkswagen

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Siraj's REVERSE-SWEEP attempt lands India in HUGE HUGE TROUBLE

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Assam HSLC Exam Question Paper Leaked in Dhubri

    Education11 minutes ago

  5. Rahul Gandhi Affirms Tejashwi Yadav as Driving Force in Bihar

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo