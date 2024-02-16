Advertisement

Kolkata: The Congress, a key partner in the INDI alliance, has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the Sandeshkhali incident. The party has called for a thorough investigation into the matter, expressing strong condemnation of the reported atrocities against women.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Atrocities against women are condemnable, and we demand a probe into the Sandeshkhali incident. The state government should take this seriously as they are responsible for law and order situation in the state. The politicisation of this issue is not right."

Advertisement

#WATCH | Sasaram, Bihar: On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's statement on Sandeshkhali and RSS, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh says, "Atrocities against women is condemnable, an investigation should be done. The state government should take… pic.twitter.com/RomCuC908p — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

This comes at a time when a central team of the BJP constituted by JP Nadda was stopped by police on Friday from visiting West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, which has been rocked by protests over alleged atrocities on villagers by TMC leaders. The police stopped the delegation at Rampur citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC unrest-hit Sandeshkhali.

Advertisement

After being stopped at Rampur village on the way to Sandeshkhali block, the six-member BJP central team began a sit-in protest. “The BJP central team was stopped by police from visiting unrest-hit Sandeshkhali. The police are citing prohibitory orders. We said only four of us would go, but we were not permitted,” Union Minister Annapurna Devi, who is the convenor of the team, told reporters.

#WATCH | Union Minister and member of the delegation visiting Sandeshkhali, Annapurna Devi says "We are here to meet the victims and to give justice to them. Today, the way police are standing here with promptness to stop us if this promptness was shown to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan… pic.twitter.com/ISvk9MQdA3 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

Union Minister and member of the delegation visiting Sandeshkhali, Pratima Bhaowmick said, “Everything is going wrong in West Bengal...We are ashamed of the way women are treated here...Police are giving protection to the criminals and goons. We want to go to Sandeshkhali and meet the victims but the Police say that they have orders from the top to not allow us to go...”

The central team will later meet Governor C V Ananda Bose in Kolkata.

Advertisement

What did CM Mamata Banerjee say?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised blamed BJP for stoking unrest in North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali. She said that her administration has taken necessary measures to restore peace in the area. She accused the BJP and RSS of importing individuals from outside to disrupt the tranquility of the area.

Advertisement

Addressing the assembly, Banerjee informed the arrest of 17 individuals in Sandeshkhali and vowed that no wrongdoer would escape justice.

Asserting her commitment to justice, Banerjee said, "We are looking into the situation; no one involved in any wrongdoing will be spared. I have sent the state women's commission there and formed a police team." "I have never permitted and will never permit any form of injustice to prevail," she added.

Advertisement

Banerjee accused the BJP of orchestrating violence in a calculated manner, targeting TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters. "It has come to light how BJP workers have been brought and violence was instigated in a planned manner. The primary target was Sheikh and ED entered the area targeting him," CM Mamata said.



(With PTI/ANI inputs)

