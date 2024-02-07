English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

‘Don’t need anyone’s permission to visit Ram Mandir,’ Congress’ Krishanappa Breaks Ranks

Vijay Nagar MLA M Krishanappa said that he is an Indian citizen and following the rituals of the religion is a personal choice.

Apoorva Shukla
Krishnappa says will visit Ram Mandir
Vijay Nagar MLA M Krishnappa (right) with seer of Mahasansthan Math (left) | Image: X
  • 2 min read
Ram Mandir Politics: After the central leadership of the Congress party decided to decline the invitation to Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony scheduled for January 22, MLA Krishanappa from Karnataka’s Vijay Nagar said that he doesn’t requires any one’s permission for visiting Ram Mandir while speaking exclusively with Republic on Thursday, January 18. 

Vijay Nagar MLA M Krishanappa said that he is an Indian citizen and following the rituals of the religion is a personal choice. Krishanappa underlined that he has donated for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “I have given donations for Ram Mandir and I have donated for the cause,” said Krishanappa while speaking exclusively with Republic. Krishanappa had donated Rs 10 lakh for construction of Mandir at the Ram Janmbhoomi site. 

“There is no question of Congress. It's our belief in God and we don't need anyone's permission to visit Ayodhya. Bhagwan Ram belongs to everybody and permission is not needed from anyone to visit Ram Mandir,” asserted Krishanappa. 

Further, posters and banners can also be seen in assembly constituencies of Krishanappa as well as Priyakrishna of Govindrajanagar. These leaders have wholeheartedly backed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for Ram Lalla, fueling speculations of internal discord within the party.

This comes after AICC president Sonia Gandhi, Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have ‘respectfully declined’ the invitation to Ram Mandir calling it a BJP-RSS event. 

 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

