English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 07:06 IST

Congress Says Won't Attend Ram Mandir Inauguration, Terms it ‘RSS, BJP Event’

Congress Chief Kharge, along with senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have declined the Ram Mandir inauguration invitation.

Isha Bhandari
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have declined the invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with senior party leaders | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have declined the invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

The Congress top brass termed the event as an “RSS/BJP affair."

Advertisement

Gandhi Family Doesn’t Believe in Sanatan Dharma: BJP 

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacting to Congress declining Ram Mandir invitation said, “Congress has said that bjp is doing politics on Pran Pratishtha, which is shameful from congress. Gandhi family does not believe in sanatan dharma. Due to INDI Alliance pressure and polarization congress have declined this invitation.”

Advertisement

“Congress had also filed a petition that Ram doesn't exist,” he added. 

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Sends Invitation to Congress Leaders 

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had on December sent invitations to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya which is scheduled to be held on 22 January, sources said as reported by news agency PTI. However, they had added that senior Congress leaders are unlikely to attend the ceremony.

As per sources, invitations were sent individually to Kharge, Gandhi and Chowdhury. Apart from them, Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda have also received the invitation. 

Advertisement

The invitations, as per the sources, were delivered by a delegation of those associated with the Trust. 

Congress Said Decision Will be Taken at an Appropriate Time 

Amid past news reports that Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be attending the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 22, the Congress had stated that a decision would be taken and communicated at an appropriate time.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement