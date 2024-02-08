Updated January 11th, 2024 at 07:06 IST
Congress Says Won't Attend Ram Mandir Inauguration, Terms it ‘RSS, BJP Event’
Congress Chief Kharge, along with senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have declined the Ram Mandir inauguration invitation.
New Delhi: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have declined the invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The Congress top brass termed the event as an “RSS/BJP affair."
Gandhi Family Doesn’t Believe in Sanatan Dharma: BJP
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacting to Congress declining Ram Mandir invitation said, “Congress has said that bjp is doing politics on Pran Pratishtha, which is shameful from congress. Gandhi family does not believe in sanatan dharma. Due to INDI Alliance pressure and polarization congress have declined this invitation.”
“Congress had also filed a petition that Ram doesn't exist,” he added.
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Sends Invitation to Congress Leaders
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had on December sent invitations to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya which is scheduled to be held on 22 January, sources said as reported by news agency PTI. However, they had added that senior Congress leaders are unlikely to attend the ceremony.
As per sources, invitations were sent individually to Kharge, Gandhi and Chowdhury. Apart from them, Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda have also received the invitation.
The invitations, as per the sources, were delivered by a delegation of those associated with the Trust.
Congress Said Decision Will be Taken at an Appropriate Time
Amid past news reports that Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be attending the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 22, the Congress had stated that a decision would be taken and communicated at an appropriate time.
Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:17 IST
