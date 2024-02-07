Advertisement

Patna: The central government's decision to posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna to former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur has warmed up Bihar politics in chilly January. Sources privy to the information revealed that half of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) MLAs are planning to break away from party ranks.

JDU, which has 45 legislators in the Bihar Assembly, can witness 24 MLAs breaking out from the party, said party sources adding that 9 out of 12 Communist Party of India (CPI) and 11 out of 19 Congress MLAs can also leave their respective parties, bringing the ruling Mahagathbandhan to its knees.

Sources revealed that Nitish Kumar could dissolve the State Assembly himself before his partly and alliance partners tether away.

The ruling alliance of Bihar, called Mahagathbandhan, consists of JDU, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), CPI, CPI (Marxist), Congress, and other regional parties. In the 243 member state legislative assembly, the ruling alliance led by NItish Kumar has 160 seats, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance holds control over 82 seats.

Nitish Lauds Bharat Ratna to Karpoori, RJD Questions

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has welcomed the government's decision to give Bharat Ratna to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. However, his party JD(U)'s ally RJD has called the move BJP's "political gimmick".

Nitish Kumar said the highest civilian honour given to Karpoori Thakur on his 100th birth anniversary will create positive sentiments among the Dalits, deprived and neglected sections of society. The JD(U) chief said that he always demanded Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur and the government's decision has made him happy.