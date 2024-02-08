Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 18:11 IST

Delhi: AAP to Organise ‘Sunderkand’ Recitation on 1st Tuesday of Every Month, announces CM Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal said, Sunderkand recitation will help in development, peace and prosperity and we will get the blessings of Lord Ram and Hanuman.

Abhishek Tiwari
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that 'Sunderkand' will be recited in Delhi on first Tuesday of every month. | Image:X/ @ArvindKejriwal
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Amid several opposition party leaders calling to boycott the historic ‘Pran Pratistha’ of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that on the first Tuesday of every month, ‘Sunderkand’ will be recited in the national capital. The CM however, has not clarified his stance on whether he will join the temple’s consecration ceremony on January 22.

He said that his party’s resolution is to organise ‘sunderkand’ recitation on the first Tuesday of every month in Delhi. “Our resolution is that on the first Tuesday of every month, sunderkand will be recited in Delhi. You will get the blessings of Ram ji and Hanuman ji,” the chief minister said.

CM Kejriwal attended ‘sunderkand’ program in Delhi's Rohini area

Arvind Kejriwal added, “May Lord Shri Ram fulfill your wishes and keep you happy. May there be lots of blessings in your home, keep Delhi very happy and give progress to the country.”

CM Kejriwal on Tuesday attended a ‘sunderkand paath’ program in Delhi’s Rohini area organised by AAP. Following which he made the announcement.

Earlier, on Monday, the Delhi CM had said that the Aam Aadmi Party was organising recitation of Sunderkand at many places in Delhi. He took to X, saying, “For everyone's happiness, peace and progress, tomorrow Aam Aadmi Party is organizing recitation of Sunderkand at many places in Delhi. I, along with my wife, will recite Sunderkand along with all the devotees in Rohini temple at 3 o'clock.”

रोहिणी मंदिर में आयोजित श्री सुन्दर काण्ड पाठ में प्रभु की आराधना के लिए अपनी धर्मपत्नी के साथ सम्मिलित हुआ। https://t.co/8xEgrdOdlA

Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 16, 2024

He invited everyone to join the recitation program, which will be held in various parts of Delhi. 
 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 18:11 IST

