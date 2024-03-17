Updated March 17th, 2024 at 09:47 IST
ED issues 9th Summons to Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy case, Asks Him to Appear on March 21
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has again been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with Delhi liquor scam case.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED in connection with liquor scam case. | Image:Facebook/File
Advertisement
New Delhi: A day after a Delhi court granted anticipatory bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate for skipping summons, the probe agency on Sunday issued fresh summons to him.
The AAP supremo has been asked to appear before the probe agency on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case. This is the ninth summons issued to him by the ED.
Advertisement
Published March 17th, 2024 at 09:25 IST