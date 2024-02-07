Dhanyavaad Tejashwi: Amid Political Turmoil in Bihar, RJD Praises Tejashwi in Newspaper Ads

Advertisement

Patna: As Chief Minister Nitish Kumar looks all set to desert the ruling Mahagathbandhan and return to BJP-led NDA, partner in Mahagathbandan-Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has put out advertisments in newspapers thanking deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday, January 28. This comes amid possibility of RJD losing power in Bihar.

The RJD has put out full-page advertisements in newspapers to "thank" its young leader Tejashwi Yadav for his contributions as the deputy chief minister, especially in sectors like education and sports.

"Dhanyawad (thank you) Tejashwi," say the advertisements put out in Hindi, from "state unit of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Mahagathbandhan Parivar", in an obvious bid to boost the image of the 34-year-old leader.

RJD's options amid political turmoil in Bihar

The RJD, which emerged as the single largest party in the 2020 assembly polls, ended up in the opposition since the Mahagathbandhan, which includes Congress and three Left parties, fell short of a majority. It tasted power in August 2022, following a realignment with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, who had dumped the BJP-led NDA, which he is likely to join again.

In the last few days of political turmoil, Lalu Yadav's party has been clueless about the developments in Bihar, especially the upcoming moves of partner in Mahagathbandan government. Nitish Kumar has been mum on the recent speculations and has kept his cards close.

If the JD(U) quits and the RJD under Tejashwi Yadav plans to stake claim for the government in alliance with the Left parties, then the coalition would need 8 more MLAs to come into power in the state.

