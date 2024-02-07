The Modi government is likely to introduce White Paper on the economic policies of the Congress-led UPA while its government was in power at the Centre. | Image: PTI File Photo

New Delhi: The Modi government may introduce White Paper on the economic policies of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) while its government was in power at the Centre, Republic has learnt. Additionally, the ongoing session of the Parliament has also been extended by one more day, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

The Centre is likely to bring the White Paper over the alleged economic mismanagement by the then UPA government during its ruling tenure. “The White Paper is expected to elaborate on the country's economic misery during the UPA rule... The negative impacts on the economy will be highlighted through the White Paper on Economic Mismanagement during the UPA Government”, sources told ANI, adding, “It will also talk about the impact of positive steps that could have been taken [to mitigate economic risks] at the time”.

Interestingly, the reports of the central government mulling on bringing the White Paper come after the opposition members in the Rajya Sabha, had on Monday, demanded a white paper on the recovery of black money and targetted the government over issues including farmer suicides, unemployment, inflation, and increasing crimes against women.

Asserting that the Modi government “had promised to bring back black money stashed in tax havens abroad”, Trinamool Congress leader Md Nadimul Haque, while speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the parliament, had reportedly demanded a white paper. "The Panama and Pandora Papers revealed the names of thousands of Indians who had parked black money in different tax havens. I demand a white paper from the government on this issue. No more empty promises. Let the people know," news agency PTI quoted Haque as saying.

Haque further alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was “destroying institutions such as Parliament, Election Commission, CBI, ED, and the Reserve Bank”.

On January 31, President Droupadi Murmu had addressed a joint-sitting of Parliament, and highlighted major achievements of the government.

Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi lauded the Modi government for its decision to bestow the honour of Bharat Ratna on Lal Krishna Advani, who had led the Rath Yatra for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “In the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will pip Germany and Japan to become the third-largest economy in the world”, Sushil Kumar Modi had said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)