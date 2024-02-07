English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

Economic Policies During UPA Tenure: Modi Govt Likely to Introduce White Paper in Parliament

The Modi government is likely to introduce White Paper on the economic policies of the Congress-led UPA while its government was in power at the Centre.

Kriti Dhingra
The Modi government is likely to introduce White Paper on the economic policies of the Congress-led UPA while its government was in power at the Centre.
The Modi government is likely to introduce White Paper on the economic policies of the Congress-led UPA while its government was in power at the Centre. | Image:PTI File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Modi government may introduce White Paper on the economic policies of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) while its government was in power at the Centre, Republic has learnt. Additionally, the ongoing session of the Parliament has also been extended by one more day, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

The Centre is likely to bring the White Paper over the alleged economic mismanagement by the then UPA government during its ruling tenure. “The White Paper is expected to elaborate on the country's economic misery during the UPA rule... The negative impacts on the economy will be highlighted through the White Paper on Economic Mismanagement during the UPA Government”, sources told ANI, adding, “It will also talk about the impact of positive steps that could have been taken [to mitigate economic risks] at the time”.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the reports of the central government mulling on bringing the White Paper come after the opposition members in the Rajya Sabha, had on Monday, demanded a white paper on the recovery of black money and targetted the government over issues including farmer suicides, unemployment, inflation, and increasing crimes against women.

Asserting that the Modi government “had promised to bring back black money stashed in tax havens abroad”, Trinamool Congress leader Md Nadimul Haque, while speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the parliament, had reportedly demanded a white paper. "The Panama and Pandora Papers revealed the names of thousands of Indians who had parked black money in different tax havens. I demand a white paper from the government on this issue. No more empty promises. Let the people know," news agency PTI quoted Haque as saying.

Advertisement

Haque further alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was “destroying institutions such as Parliament, Election Commission, CBI, ED, and the Reserve Bank”.

On January 31, President Droupadi Murmu had addressed a joint-sitting of Parliament, and highlighted major achievements of the government.

Advertisement

Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi lauded the Modi government for its decision to bestow the honour of Bharat Ratna on Lal Krishna Advani, who had led the Rath Yatra for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “In the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will pip Germany and Japan to become the third-largest economy in the world”, Sushil Kumar Modi had said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Narendra ModiRahul GandhiSonia GandhiPriyanka Gandhi Vadra
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement