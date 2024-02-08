Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

ED Summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for 8th Time in Illegal Mining Case

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has been asked to appear before the probe agency between January 16 and 20

Manisha Roy
hemant soren
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has already skipped the ED summons seven times in a row. | Image:PTI
Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday issued fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with the money laundering case. The money laundering case is linked to illegal mining case. 

The JMM leader has been asked to appear before the probe agency between January 16 and 20. Soren has been summoned for the eighth time after he skipped the ED summons seven times in a row. 

The law enforcement agency had earlier issued summons to Hemant Soren's press advisor, Abhishek Prasad, asking him to join its investigation on January 16 into an alleged money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case. The probe agency had also summoned Ramnivas Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Sahibganj, on January 11 and one Vinod Singh on January 15.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

