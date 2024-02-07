Advertisement

Patna: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad at its Patna office for questioning in land-for-job scam. Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office this morning.

RJD workers held protests outside the ED office in large numbers against the central government. On appearing before the ED, RJD MP and daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav Dr Misa Bharti said, “This is not a new thing. This greeting card is being sent to those who are not coming with them. Whenever any agency calls our family, we go there and cooperate with them and answer their questions.”

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav appearing before the ED, RJD MP and daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav Dr Misa Bharti says, "This is not a new thing. This greeting card is being sent to those who are not coming with them. Whenever any agency calls our family,… https://t.co/L6sqzHf71J pic.twitter.com/rPDJxksygu — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

‘Shame on you’: Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter

On RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav appearing before the ED, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav Rohini Acharya posted a series of tweets on X. If anything happens to my father today, the Chameleon along with CBI, ED and their owners will be responsible for it," she wrote. “Everyone knows what is my father's condition, he cannot walk without help, yet how low will you fall. The lion is alone and not weak,” she added in another tweet.

Inhuman behaviour by Ed officers shame on you and your आका

सब को पता है पापा की हालात ,बिना सहारे चल नहीं सकते फिर भी बिना उनके सहायक के गेट के अंदर घुसा लिया..request करने के बाद भी नहीं जाने दिया मिसा दी या उनके एक सहायक को..

pls आप लोग मेरी मदद करे — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) January 29, 2024

Misa Bharti also told ANI, "Yesterday the government changed and today he was called for questioning. The whole country knows and the people of Bihar also see that he is unwell, he needs the help of someone to move... I have given him medicines and asked the officers to call us wherever he needs any help. The officers have ensured us that they will do so..."

#WATCH | Bihar: RJD MP and daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav Dr Misa Bharti offered prayers at the temple near the ED office in Patna.



RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav has appeared before the ED in connection with the Land for Job scam case. pic.twitter.com/HXXCgTCCLz — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

In another recent development, a Delhi court on Saturday had summoned Rabri Devi, wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and her daughter Hema Yadav, to appear on February 9. This summons is part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged land-for-jobs scam, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing a chargesheet earlier on the same day. The chargesheet includes names such as Misa Bharti, Amit Katyali, and Hridayanand Chaudhary. The court, having acknowledged the ED's chargesheet, has deemed it necessary for these individuals to appear, citing sufficient material to warrant such action. Among those summoned are alleged close aide Amit Katyali and former railway employee Hridayanand Chaudhary.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, while reacting to RJD president appearing before the ED, said, “He has to be answerable for what he has done. He does not have answers to the questions that ED will possibly ask. He took land in return for jobs from people of his own community and state.”