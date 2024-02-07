Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said “India is witnessing a time where the entire world keeps an eye on Modi's actions – how he walks, acts & takes a decision”. | Image: PTI

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that even Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, wants a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their country, news agency PTI reported.

Addressing a function held at the Ram temple in the Anand Nagar locality of Bhopal, Yadav reportedly said “India is witnessing a time where the entire world keeps an eye on Modi's actions – how he walks, acts and takes a decision”.

“Not only us, the neighbouring countries also say (this)", Yadav claimed, adding that Imran Khan, the former prime minister of “an enemy country like Pakistan" says that "he wishes Modi was their leader”.

"…[He tells his people that] we should learn from Modi ji,” PTI quoted Yadav as saying.

Stressing that to this date, there is a widespread feeling that ‘Ram Rajya’ should return, the CM reportedly said: “Everybody wants a son like Ram, who is the greatest example of ‘maryada’ (dignity)".

In the wake of upcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, the Madhya Pradesh government recently announced half-day working for government offices, and a holiday for schools and colleges in the state.

Meanwhile, a holiday was also declared for the Anganwadi centres in the state on January 22, i.e. when the consecration ceremony is scheduled to take place.

(With inputs from PTI)