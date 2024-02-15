Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned TMC leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for questioning in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case next week, news agency PTI reported on Thursday, citing official sources.

The 49-year-old politician has been asked to depose on February 19 at the ED office in Delhi, wherein her statement will be recorded under the provisions of the FEMA.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Moitra is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against her on the reference from the Lokpal.

The inquiry move came after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha, allegedly targetting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. Additionally, Dubey had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.

Advertisement

In December last year, the TMC leader was consequently expelled from the lower house of the Parliament over the issue.

So far, Moitra has denied any wrongdoing, and claims that she's being targetted as she had raised questions on the deals made by the Adani Group.

Advertisement

"Neither has Lokpal uploaded any referral order on the website as per the Lokpal Act, nor has the CBI put out anything official. 'Sources' telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witch-hunt," Moitra had written in a post on social media platform ‘X’ in November.