English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) councillor shot by 2-bike borne assailants

"We are investigating all angles and the police will soon nab the culprits," the SP said.

Digital Desk
BREAKING: Security Breach in Jammu Central Jail
Former Shiv Sena (UBT) councillor injured after being shot at in Maharashtra's Gondia, hospitalised | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Gondia: Former Shiv Sena (UBT) councillor in Gondia city of Maharashtra was injured after two motorcycle-borne assailants fired at him on Thursday, police said. The incident took place when Lokesh alias Kallu Yadav was standing outside his office near Hemu Kalani chowk in Sindhi Colony area. He was hospitalised after the attack, they said.

"Around 11.15 am, two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at Yadav, in which he suffered a bullet injury on his lower back. He was admitted to a government hospital in Gondia, from where he was referred to a medical facility in Nagpur. His condition is said to be stable," Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingale said.

Advertisement

After firing at him, the culprits fled from the scene, he said.

"We are investigating all angles and the police will soon nab the culprits," the SP said.

Advertisement

Since the term of the general body of the Gondia Municipal Council has ended, it is currently being run by an administrator instead of elected representatives.

Yadav and his brother Pankaj are associated with the Shiv Sena (UBT). 

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement