Former Shiv Sena (UBT) councillor injured after being shot at in Maharashtra's Gondia, hospitalised | Image: Republic TV

Advertisement

Gondia: Former Shiv Sena (UBT) councillor in Gondia city of Maharashtra was injured after two motorcycle-borne assailants fired at him on Thursday, police said. The incident took place when Lokesh alias Kallu Yadav was standing outside his office near Hemu Kalani chowk in Sindhi Colony area. He was hospitalised after the attack, they said.

"Around 11.15 am, two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at Yadav, in which he suffered a bullet injury on his lower back. He was admitted to a government hospital in Gondia, from where he was referred to a medical facility in Nagpur. His condition is said to be stable," Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingale said.

Advertisement

After firing at him, the culprits fled from the scene, he said.

"We are investigating all angles and the police will soon nab the culprits," the SP said.

Advertisement

Since the term of the general body of the Gondia Municipal Council has ended, it is currently being run by an administrator instead of elected representatives.

Yadav and his brother Pankaj are associated with the Shiv Sena (UBT).