PM Modi has been travelling non-stop, & announcing development initiatives, while delivering on the promises he made - in a way, no other PM has, to this date. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Just two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi culminated his 11-days fast that he had been observing in the lead up to the recently-concluded consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya – which drew over half-a-million devotees on the Day-one of its opening to the general public – PM Modi launched a slew of projects in Uttar Pradesh today, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Modi, who has been relentless in his endeavours of taking India to new heights during the course of his decade-long tenure, asserted that he only sounds the bugle of development and it is the people who sound the poll bugle for him.

His remarks come as the Prime Minister has been travelling non-stop, and announcing developmental initiatives much while delivering on the promises he made - in a way, no other Prime Minister has, to this date.

PM Modi Begins Day by Addressing Youths

PM Modi began this morning by addressing a large gathering of youths via the ‘NaMo Navmatdata Sammelan’. And in order to ensure an increased participation of the country's young generation in welfare politics and development, a new campaign was launched during the Sammelan, with the PM requesting the youths to send him their inputs for BJP’s manifesto for 2024 general elections.

PM Modi Holds Meet on Solar Policy

Later during the day, PM Modi held a meeting on solar policy. As part of his tightly-packed schedule, the Prime Minister – who was scheduled to travel to Bulandshahr by chopper, couldn’t take the flight amid low-visibility in the national capital. Consequently, he travelled to the city via road and addressed the public meeting there of.

‘Your Dream is My Resolve’, PM Modi Tells Crowd in Bulandshahr

After inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 19,100 crore, the PM addressed the crowd in Bulandshahr, and said, “when the government reaches all beneficiaries of its schemes, there is no scope left for discrimination and corruption”, adding that “this is true secularism, this is true social justice”.

Asserting the he is serving the citizens of the country honestly, PM Modi said, “that is the reason that under our government, 25 crore people have come out of poverty”, adding that “those [who are] left [to be covered] also have hope that they will come out of it”.

"You are my family, your dream is my resolve and that is why when common families like you will be strengthened, that will be my capital," PM Modi said.

To add to the existing hustle for a man of his age, PM Modi then headed back to the capital, from where he departed for Jaipur in Rajasthan.

In Jaipur, PM Modi held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron who is visiting India to be a part of the 75th Republic-Day celebrations due to take place tomorrow. The two leaders held wide-ranging talks at a 19th century palace that showcases Jaipur's royal heritage to further consolidate bilateral strategic engagement. The talks took place hours after a Modi-Macron roadshow from the astronomical observation site of Jantar Mantar to the iconic Hawa Mahal in the ‘Pink City’.

Later in the night, the Prime Minister returned to Delhi, after being on an inter-state travel, spanning three regions.