×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2022 at 20:10 IST

Goa Assembly polls: Help us defeat BJP, TMC-MGP alliance leaders tell voters

Goa Assembly polls: Help us defeat BJP, TMC-MGP alliance leaders tell voters

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Panaji, Feb 12 (PTI) As the campaign for the Assembly polls in Goa drew to a close on Saturday evening, the Trinamool Congress and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party alliance asked voters to help them defeat the BJP.

TMC MP Mohua Moitra said her party had defeated the BJP in West Bengal and was committed to driving it out from the national level in the 2024 general elections.

Advertisement

"We are the only political player that is absolutely focused in defeating the BJP. We are not interested in any other side deals. All we want is to get the BJP out of Goa,” she said.

She also ridiculed the Congress and AAP over candidates sign loyalty affidavits.

Advertisement

Goa is facing the problems of corruption, unemployment, pollution and non-existent health care, Moitra added.

Elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10. PTI RPS BNM BNM BNM

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2022 at 20:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal addresses media

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Brawl Between Amit University Students

Amity University Fight

5 minutes ago
The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Setback for Congress

8 minutes ago
Skyroot Aerospace

Skyroot Aerospace

17 minutes ago
PM Modi calls millet superfood

PM Modi Promotes Millet

30 minutes ago
SSC JE 2024 Registration Begins at ssc.gov.in

SSC JE 2024 Notification

30 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

Yuan falls against dollar

31 minutes ago
Man Rescues Owl Stuck In A Tree Branch

Man Saves Helpless Owl

33 minutes ago
Indian stock market growth

Indian market performance

38 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

39 minutes ago
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Accident

39 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates, PM Modi Talk

40 minutes ago
Exam Results

BSEB matric topper list

43 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

43 minutes ago
Education News

KCET registration date

an hour ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya In White Dress

an hour ago
Grok

Elon Musk's xAI

an hour ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth In Denim Jacket

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  2. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  4. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'GO TELL BCCI, this is what we are gonna do': MS Dhoni to CSK manager

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo