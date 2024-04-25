Advertisement

Amid speculation of Pramod Sawant being the Bharatiya Janata Party's pick for the chief minister's post in Goa, BJP MLA Subhash Phal Desai on Saturday claimed that there is no discussion on the matter as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said Sawant will continue to lead the government in the state. He mentioned that BJP is a party of disciplined workers who will decide on the swearing-in ceremony soon.

"Since the BJP is a national party, we need time to decide on the date of the swearing-in ceremony. I have said over a hundred times that if our Prime Minister says that Pramod Sawant is going to be the Chief Minister of Goa then there is no need for further discussion," Desai told ANI.

He also stated that the swearing-in ceremony has been delayed "because of Shigmo Utsav" being celebrated in Goa but will be held at the earliest.

Pramod Sawant registered victory in the Sanquelim constituency after a tough fight with Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani, by securing 11,561 votes.

"The swearing-in ceremony will be held in three to four days. Besides Holi, Goans are celebrating Shigmotsav, which is very close to the people of Goa. We will follow the schedules given by the party high command and the swearing-in ceremony would be immediately held," the BJP leader stated.

Goa Election Results 2022

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in Goa by winning 20 of the 40 Assembly seats. Meanwhile, independent candidates Antonio Vas, Chandrakant Shetye, and Alex Reginald have assured their support to the BJP.

The Goa Assembly elections took place in a single phase on February 14. The voting for the 40-member Assembly witnessed a voter turnout of 79% compared to 81.21% in 2017.

The next Goa Chief Minister's name will be announced in the BJP's state legislature party meeting after the BJP Parliamentary Board's appointment of Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan as the central observer and co-observer for the state.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)