Advertisement

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The Centre intends to carry out a comprehensive review of existing criminal laws of the country to align them with the contemporary law and order situation and provide speedy justice to the weaker sections of the society, a BSP Lok Sabha member has been informed by the government.

Responding to a Zero Hour reference made by Danish Ali in Lok Sabha on February 10 on the need to enact a law against mob lynching, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai wrote to him earlier this month about the government's plan to review the criminal laws.

Advertisement

In the letter to Ali, Rai said the government also sought to create a citizen-centric legal framework. The BSP MP shared a copy of the letter on social media on Saturday.

"The government of India, in consultation with all stakeholders, is committed towards comprehensive amendments to the criminal laws," Rai said in the letter.

Advertisement

Not satisfied with the response, Ali said the letter was proof of how serious the government was about the issue of mob lynching. PTI NAB IJT