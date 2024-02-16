Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Gujarat HC Rejects Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh's Pleas to Quash Summons in PM Modi's Degree Case

Rejecting their applications, Justice Hasmukh Suthar directed the two AAP leaders to make their submissions before the trial court.

Digital Desk
Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal
Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Friday dismissed pleas by Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh to quash the summons issued against them in a criminal defamation case over their comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification.

Through their pleas, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Singh had challenged the summons by a trial court in the case filed by Gujarat University and the subsequent order of the sessions court dismissing their revision applications against the summons.

Advertisement

Rejecting their applications, Justice Hasmukh Suthar directed the two AAP leaders to make their submissions before the trial court.

Seeking the quashing of the summons, the two leaders had said that Gujarat University (GU) cannot file a defamation case before a magistrate court and rather should move the sessions court.

Advertisement

The metropolitan court had summoned Kejriwal and Singh on April 15 last year in the defamation case filed by GU over their “sarcastic” and “derogatory” statements in connection with PM Modi’s degree.

The two leaders then filed a revision application in the sessions court challenging the summons.

Advertisement

However, the sessions court upheld the summons, after which they approached the Gujarat HC, which rejected their plea for an interim stay.

The two leaders also approached the Supreme Court, which too refused to entertain their pleas.

Advertisement

The HC later directed the sessions court to conclude the hearing within ten days after assigning the matter to a new bench.

GU registrar Piyush Patel had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and Singh after the HC in March last year set aside the Central Information Commission (CIC) order concerning PM Modi’s educational qualification.

Advertisement

While the court imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 upon Kejriwal, it also refused to grant a stay on the order.

Kejriwal and Singh made “defamatory” statements in press conferences and on social media targeting the university over Modi’s degree, GU had said in its complaint.

Advertisement

Their comments, which were made intentionally, targeting the GU were defamatory and hurt the prestige of the university, as per the complainant.

In April 2016, the then CIC M Sridhar Acharyulu had directed the Delhi University and GU to provide information to Kejriwal on Modi's degrees. Three months later, the Gujarat HC stayed the CIC order after GU approached it against that order. 

Advertisement

(This is an agency copy. Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article)

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

13 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

14 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

14 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

14 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

14 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

14 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

14 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

15 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

15 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

16 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

17 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahindra & Mahindra inks supply agreement with Volkswagen

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Siraj's REVERSE-SWEEP attempt lands India in HUGE HUGE TROUBLE

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Assam HSLC Exam Question Paper Leaked in Dhubri

    Education11 minutes ago

  5. Rahul Gandhi Affirms Tejashwi Yadav as Driving Force in Bihar

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo