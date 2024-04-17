Advertisement

Haryana CM Khattar said Delhi has asked for more than the designated amount of water and that the state should 'stop wastage and preserve more'. However, he also assured that Haryana will spare water for Delhi. As Delhi faces a water crisis with the water in the Yamuna having dried up, the state has been demanding water from the neighbouring state Haryana.

It is pertinent to note that Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta along with a delegation met the Chief Minister of Haryana on June 12 to discuss the water crisis. The Delhi Jal Board VC had also alleged earlier in May, that Haryana is not releasing Delhi's share of water resulting in the Yamuna river getting dried up and Delhi facing water scarcity.

However, Haryana Chief Minister said Delhi is asking for more water than what has been agreed upon. He said as quoted by ANI, "He (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) has asked for water over & above the amount designated. I would ask them to preserve the water that's being supplied & stop its wastage & misuse. We will spare what we can. We've done it earlier as well."

'Haryana not releasing Delhi's share of water': VC of Jal Board

The Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, Saurabh Bharadwaj. talking to ANI in mid-May said Delhi's share of water is not being released by Haryana. Moreover, he said, "Haryana has been releasing less water in the Yamuna and the river has dried up. Khattar would have tried resolving the issue if he had the right intentions. It shows that he is deliberately troubling the people of Delhi," adding the average depth of water at the Wazirabad barrage has tanked to this year's lowest level of 0.5 feet from its normal level of eight feet.

However, Haryana CM denied the statement and said Delhi has been provided with 1,050 cusecs of water as per their due share.

Delhi receives most of its water from neighbouring states

It's important to note, that the national capital fulfils most of its water requirements from the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. UP supplies water from the River Ganga; Haryana from the Yamuna and Punjab from the Bhakra Nangal out of which most of the water comes from Haryana.

IMAGE: PTI / ANI