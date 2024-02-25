English
Updated April 19th, 2022 at 20:46 IST

Hectic parleys in Cong over strategy for upcoming elections, revival plan

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Hectic deliberations were on in the Congress on Tuesday as its top leaders discussed the party's strategy for upcoming assembly and general elections and suggest ways of moving forward.

Sources said the group of leaders nominated by Congress president Sonia Gandhi met at her residence and discussed the long-term strategy plan presented by poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Among those present at the meeting included senior party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mukul Wasnik, Ambika Soni, K C Venugopal, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Digvijaya Singh and Randeep Surjewala.

The leaders are deliberating on Kishor's plan and will submit their report to the Congress president within a week.

As part of a series of meetings, these leaders discussed at length details of the plan in several states where elections are due in the next year or two. The meeting lasted several hours, with Kishor, also present at 10, Janpath, giving clarifications to them on his suggestions.

Congress chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel will be in the national capital to hold discussions with Sonia Gandhi on the party's strategy for Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said both the chief ministers will be reaching Delhi on Wednesday morning and will also hold discussions with the panel looking into Kishor's strategy plan.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the political situation in the country and suggested measures for strengthening the party at various levels.

The Congress is striving to strengthen the organisation and fight out the BJP at the hustings. The party has suffered a series of electoral losses in recent assembly polls and has admitted that it has failed to impress upon the people about the "failures" of the BJP government.

The grand old party is mulling a strategy for its revival and strengthening it at the grassroots level to take on and oust the BJP from power. PTI SKC ZMN

Published April 19th, 2022 at 20:46 IST

Priyanka Gandhi VadraSonia Gandhi

