Advertisement

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of having a ‘political agenda’ and trying to disrupt the state government's work. He claimed that the ED's summons to him were motivated and aimed at causing trouble. Soren, in an email to the federal agency, said that the insistence on recording his statement again before January 31 ‘reeked’ of malice.

The 48-year-old JMM executive president alleged that the ED's summons were vexatious and an abuse of power. He requested the preservation of the video recording of the seven-hour questioning on January 20 for potential use in a court of law. "Preserve video recording of seven-hour questioning (of January 20) to make available to the Court of Law," Soren said in the email. Despite his reservations, Soren had agreed to record his statement at his residence on January 31 at 1 pm.

Advertisement

Soren highlighted the upcoming assembly session scheduled between February 9 and 29 and argued that the ED's demand to record a further statement before January 31 indicated malice and a political agenda to disrupt the state government's functioning. He expressed concerns that the ED's actions were politically motivated and intended to hinder an elected representative from fulfilling official duties. During the previous questioning on January 20, Soren faced 17 to 18 questions over seven hours. Most queries revolved around alleged inaccuracies in affidavits filed with the Election Commission. A few questions pertained to a land plot at Bargai, which Soren claimed belonged to the Pahan family for over five decades and was not saleable.

Soren addressed the ED's questions about cash deposits in his wife Kalpana Soren's bank accounts between 2018 and 2022. He clarified that these accounts were related to businesses independently run by his wife, namely Sohrai Bhawan and Sohrai Events. Soren criticised the ED for not inquiring about the proceeds of crime or connecting him to any criminal activity during the seven-hour questioning.

Advertisement

The chief minister accused the ED of conducting a roving inquiry into his assets, stating that such actions are not permissible under Section 5 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Soren, who left for the national capital on January 27, had his scheduled government events in the state cancelled without explanation on Monday. Meanwhile, an Enforcement Directorate team visited his Delhi residence on Monday as part of a money laundering investigation.