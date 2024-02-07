Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 10:30 IST

Hemant Soren's Email to ED Alleges Insistence on Further Questioning Before Jan 31 'Reeks of Malice'

Jharkhand CMaccused ED's moves of being politically motivated. Following the questioning, he requested the preservation of the video to present before court.

Digital Desk
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | Image:PTI/FACEBOOK
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of having a ‘political agenda’ and trying to disrupt the state government's work. He claimed that the ED's summons to him were motivated and aimed at causing trouble. Soren, in an email to the federal agency, said that the insistence on recording his statement again before January 31 ‘reeked’ of malice.

The 48-year-old JMM executive president alleged that the ED's summons were vexatious and an abuse of power. He requested the preservation of the video recording of the seven-hour questioning on January 20 for potential use in a court of law. "Preserve video recording of seven-hour questioning (of January 20) to make available to the Court of Law," Soren said in the email. Despite his reservations, Soren had agreed to record his statement at his residence on January 31 at 1 pm.

Advertisement

Soren highlighted the upcoming assembly session scheduled between February 9 and 29 and argued that the ED's demand to record a further statement before January 31 indicated malice and a political agenda to disrupt the state government's functioning. He expressed concerns that the ED's actions were politically motivated and intended to hinder an elected representative from fulfilling official duties. During the previous questioning on January 20, Soren faced 17 to 18 questions over seven hours. Most queries revolved around alleged inaccuracies in affidavits filed with the Election Commission. A few questions pertained to a land plot at Bargai, which Soren claimed belonged to the Pahan family for over five decades and was not saleable.

Soren addressed the ED's questions about cash deposits in his wife Kalpana Soren's bank accounts between 2018 and 2022. He clarified that these accounts were related to businesses independently run by his wife, namely Sohrai Bhawan and Sohrai Events. Soren criticised the ED for not inquiring about the proceeds of crime or connecting him to any criminal activity during the seven-hour questioning.

Advertisement

The chief minister accused the ED of conducting a roving inquiry into his assets, stating that such actions are not permissible under Section 5 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Soren, who left for the national capital on January 27, had his scheduled government events in the state cancelled without explanation on Monday. Meanwhile, an Enforcement Directorate team visited his Delhi residence on Monday as part of a money laundering investigation.

 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 10:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Uttarakhand UCC Bill Proposes on Live-In Relationships | Explained

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Vanga Reveals Shahid Kapoor Didn’t Text Him Post Animal Success

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: TN BJP Chief Annamalai Likely to Meet Amit Shah Today

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi play?

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Britannia Industries' near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement