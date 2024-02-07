Advertisement

Ranchi: As Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is all set to appear for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam case on Saturday January 20, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) convened a meeting of all its legislators at Chief Minister's House in Ranchi. The meting is intended to decide on future course of action.

The ED officials are scheduled to visit the CM House in the afternoon for questioning in connection with the case. CM Hemant Soren, 48, is also the executive president of JMM. Soren had skipped seven earlier summonses by the ED and finally gave his consent to attend the questioning after the probe agency summoned him for the eighth time.

"We have convened a meeting of JMM legislators at CM residence before the questioning to discuss the situation. Any strategy about the future course of action will be made based on the outcome of the ED questioning," JMM general secretary and spokesperson, Supriyo Bhattacharya.

Will Hemant Soren step down?

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the ruling coalition has 47 MLAs, including 29 MLAs from the JMM, 17 from the Congress, and one from the RJD. With clear strength in the assembly, it is being speculated that if Soren has to resign from the CM's post due to the ongoing investigation his wife, Kalpana Soren, may take over.

Protests in Ranchi ahead of ED's questioning

JMM workers with some displaying bows and arrows have started their march towards the CM House. However, they have been stopped at about 100 metres from the CM House. JMM Central spokesperson and party general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said that JMM has not given any call for protest or asked party workers to reach CM House. The reaction is spontaneous, he said.

All you need to know about Land Scam case

The investigation pertains to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to the ED. The agency has so far arrested 14 people in the case, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan who has served as the director of the state Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

Soren had filed a petition before the Supreme Court and then the Jharkhand High Court, seeking protection from the ED action and terming the summonses "unwarranted". Both courts dismissed his petitions.

(With PTI inputs)