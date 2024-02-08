Advertisement

Shimla: After the Congress party declined invitation to the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22 calling it a BJP-RSS event, minister in the Congress government of Himachal Pradesh confirmed that he would be attending the ceremony. Invoking ‘putra-dharm’, Vikramaditya Singh, public works department minister in the Congress’ Himachal Pradesh government said that it’s his moral duty to attend the consecration ceremony.

Vikramaditya Singh thanked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for inviting him for the ceremony, adding that it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Advertisement

"I am blessed to be one of the few people in Himachal who have received an invitation for 'Pran Pratishtha'. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I want to thank Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad for giving me and my family a chance to be a part of the historic moment in Ayodhya," said Vikramaditya Singh.

Vikramaditya Singh said that he would be attending the ‘pran prathistha’ ceremony at Ram Mandir not as a politician but as the son of late Virbhadra Singh, calling his father a “devout follower of Lord Ram”. “It is my moral duty as his son to attend. How can I refuse this putra -dharam (son’s duty),” asked Vikramaditya.

Advertisement

VIDEO | "I am blessed to be one of the few people in Himachal who have received an invitation for 'Pran Pratishtha'. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I want to thank Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad for giving me and my family a chance to be a part… pic.twitter.com/GSOCbNaNUX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 11, 2024

The Congress party has officially declined the invitation to the pran prathistha ceremony of Ram Mandir, calling it a BJP-RSS event. The Ram Mandir trust had invited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with other opposition leaders.

"Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain," read a statement from senior party leader Jairam Ramesh.

Advertisement

"While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event," he added.

(With agency inputs)