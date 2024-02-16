Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 11:50 IST

HUGE CONTROVERSY: Karnataka BJP MP Anant Hegde Sparks Outrage Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections | WATCH

These remarks have drawn swift condemnation from Congress with its leaders denouncing them as divisive.

Digital Desk
Anant Hegde
Anant Hegde | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde has once again triggered a massive controversy with his recent remarks, asserting that the world can only be saved by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sangh Parivar. Moreover, he also went on suggesting that peace is unattainable as long as Islam exists.

Addressing his party workers, Hegde declared, "Only if we are present, the world can be saved. We are members of the BJP and Sangh Parivar. If we stay here, there will be peace in the world. If we are not there, there is no world peace. I've previously conveyed that as long as Islam exists, there is no world peace. They filed a case against me after that. I am not afraid of all that."

These remarks have drawn swift condemnation from Congress with its leaders denouncing them as divisive. Congress MLA RV Deshpande criticised Hegde for his remarks and accused him of disregarding democratic values and promoting divisiveness between Hindus and Muslims ahead of elections.

"He has put aside the democratic values. He feels that Hindus and Muslims are different. Where was he for the past 5 years? Was he sleeping? Now elections have been declared, again he has spoken up," Deshpande said.

BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswmay, while refraining from directly addressing Hegde's comments, deemed them as his personal opinion. “Congress has always questioned everybody because they try to please one community,” he said.

 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 11:50 IST

