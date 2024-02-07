Advertisement

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur, a prominent BJP leader in West Bengal, made a bold assertion during a booth workers meet in South 24 Parganas district's Kakdwip yesterday, claiming that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be implemented across the entire country, including West Bengal, within the next seven days.

Addressing the gathering, Shantanu Thakur expressed his firm guarantee, stating, "I am guaranteeing that CAA will be implemented in the country within 7 days." This announcement came as he spoke passionately about the implementation of CAA not only in Bengal but throughout India.

Backing his claim, Thakur recalled a similar sentiment expressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah previous year. Shah had unequivocally asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act is the law of the land, and no force could prevent its implementation.

Addressing a party gathering in West Bengal in November last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about BJP's committment to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“Didi (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) often misleads our refugee brothers regarding the CAA. Let me make it clear that the CAA is the law of the land and no one can stop it. Everybody is going to get citizenship. This is our party’s commitment,” he said.

Shantanu Thakur's bold statement regarding the imminent implementation of CAA echoed through the public meeting in Kakdwip, South 24 Parganas, as he emphasized his commitment to seeing the act enforced across the nation within the specified timeframe. Thakur's announcement adds to the ongoing discourse surrounding the CAA and its anticipated rollout in various states, setting the stage for potential developments in the coming days.

‘Election tactics of BJP’: TMC

TMC leader Shashi Panja, while reacting to Union Minister's claim regarding the implementation of CAA, said, “As usual, BJP is resorting to its old tactics vis-a-vis CAA. Shantanu Thakur lacks confidence himself when he made these statements. Our CM Mamata Banerjee has very specifically and categorically mentioned that this is an election issue for the BJP. The so-called citizenship that he is talking about, those people of Bengal are already citizens of this country.”

"If CAA is not implemented…"

Union Minister Giriraj Singh asserted, “Shantanu Thakur was not wrong in what he said. The country is demanding CAA. The statement will make the Rohingyas and infiltrators feel bad. If CAA is not implemented, there will be massacres in the country. CAA will be implemented boldly in West Bengal. NRC is necessary.”

Denbying to comment on Shantanu Thakur's latest claims, West Bengal BJP President Dr Sukanta Majumdar said, "I cannot comment about it, only the government can tell you about it. The government and the party are two different entities in our system. However, I have confidence on Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the CAA rules would be drafted before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

CAA passed in Parliament

On December 11, 2019, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, successfully passed through the Parliament, securing the President's assent a day later.

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, while presenting the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, highlighted its significance, emphasizing that it offered a new ray of hope to individuals from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities who had migrated to India due to religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Shah clarified that the Bill was not intended to discriminate against any minority within India. However, critics of the legislation underscored its exclusionary nature, particularly singling out Muslims from its protective provisions.

