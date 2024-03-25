×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 20th, 2022 at 18:14 IST

Inflation affecting many countries, you needn't feel guilty: Rajnath Singh to BJP workers 

Global supply chains were disrupted due to the Russia-Ukraine "crisis", and import and export were affected, Singh said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Inflation affecting many countries, you needn't feel guilty: Rajnath Singh to BJP workers 
Image: ANI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stating that inflation has affected even rich countries like the United States, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said BJP workers should not have any "guilty conscious" about it.

He was speaking before a gathering of party workers in Pune.

"There is debate going on about the rising inflation....During COVID-19 pandemic, the entire economy was at a standstill. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his prudence, did not let the economy deteriorate...and we should appreciate this," the senior BJP leader said.

Global supply chains were disrupted due to the Russia-Ukraine "crisis", and import and export were affected, Singh said.

"In this situation, it is obvious that it will have impact on any country. You will be surprised to know that in US, which is the richest country, inflation is highest in the last 40 years. At least India is better off. We should not have a guilty conscious," he added. Notably, retail inflation in India rose to an eight-year high of 7.8 per cent in April while wholesale inflation hit a nine-year high of 15.1 per cent.

Globally, inflation has been a worry for policy-makers with the US and European price indexes at a 40-year high of over eight per cent. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Advertisement

Published May 20th, 2022 at 18:06 IST

Narendra ModiRajnath Singh

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

3 minutes ago
Apple

Consumers sue Apple

5 minutes ago
Virat Kohli laughs at Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger

Dhawan's doppelganger

9 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate clarification

India News LIVE

9 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Randeep-Lin's Holi

13 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma

16 minutes ago
Murali Kartik and Yash Dayal

Kartik on Yash Dayal

17 minutes ago
AR Rahman at

Rahman On Punjabi Music

22 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump.

Fraud Judgement Blocked

23 minutes ago
Bachchan Holi Bash

Bachchan Holi Bash

30 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Ishan Kishan

Ishan speaks to Shah

33 minutes ago
Euphoria

Euphoria Season 3 Delayed

39 minutes ago
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's Holi Rajini

40 minutes ago
The judicial reforms proposed by the Benjamin Netanyahu government sparked mass protests in Israel.

Netanyahu US Visit

44 minutes ago
Representative image of drowning.

4 Youths Drowned

an hour ago
Five children drowned at Mahim Beach in Mumbai

Mumbai: Children Drown

an hour ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor Dating

an hour ago
UN

Israel-Gaza war

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RSP Chief Mahadev Jankar Pledges Support to BJP-Led Mahayuti

    Lok Sabha Elections21 hours ago

  2. AP Assembly Polls: Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Announces 11 More Candidates

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago

  3. BJP Declares Six More Candidates; All Names Out for LS Seats in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago

  4. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago

  5. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo