Updated February 4th, 2024 at 19:22 IST
'Insult of Entire Country...': BJP Protests West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Remarks Against PM Modi
Asserting that Mamata has used derogatory words, the BJP Yuva Morcha said, “it is not just the insult of the Prime Minister, but [an insult] of entire country".
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha on Sunday organized a protest against West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata over her remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, news agency PTI reported.
Asserting that Banerjee has used derogatory words, the BJP Youth wing said, “it is not just the insult of the Prime Minister, but [an insult] of the entire country”.
Stressing that the words used by the TMC chief “cannot even be uttered in public space”, state BJP leaders said the language used by Mamata Banerjee for the PM 'is not acceptable', as it “is not the culture of West Bengal”.
