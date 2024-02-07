Advertisement

Bengaluru : The Congress-led government in Karnataka is facing internal turmoil in the appointment of chairmen and directors for various boards and corporations, as a fierce lobbying battle ensues among MLAs and party members.

Sources reveal that a list provided by Surjewala has stirred controversy, leading both the Chief Minister (CM) and Deputy Chief Minister (DyCM) to reject it, urging for autonomy in decision-making. "In a pivotal development, the CM and DyCM jointly decided not to accept the list containing 'other' names under any circumstances," according to a source.

While the CM and DyCM advocate for equal opportunities for MLAs and workers in these appointments, the Congress state in-charge has allegedly included names under their quota, even invoking the AICC president's name. This interference has left the top leaders disgruntled with the high command.

A Congress leader, speaking anonymously to Republic, remarked, "During the assembly elections, Surjewala did not succeed in giving a chance to some of the people who he had promised tickets. Now there is an attempt to give a chance to such people. The CM and the DyCM have said that they will finalize the list, otherwise party cadres will not agree."

DK Shivakumar, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, had announced on January 18 that 36 legislators and 39 party workers would be accommodated in appointments to government-owned boards and corporations.

However,the ongoing clash within the party raises questions about achieving a consensus that satisfies all factions. The list of appointments is anticipated soon, as party leaders stress the need to reward those who contributed to the party's success in the state.

